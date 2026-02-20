World’s Largest Aircraft Carrier USS Gerald R. Ford Enters Mediterranean As U.S. Military Buildup Near Iran Intensifies

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has entered the Mediterranean Sea, according to maritime tracking data, in a significant show of force amid escalating tensions involving Iran.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the carrier strike group toward the Middle East last week as his administration weighs potential military action against Iran.

Maritime tracking data indicates that the USS Mahan, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that is part of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, is currently transiting the Strait of Gibraltar as the strike group continues its eastward journey.

Military experts say it will likely take several more days for the carrier to reach the Middle East, where it could be positioned for potential operations should tensions with Iran further intensify.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)