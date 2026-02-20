Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

World’s Largest Aircraft Carrier USS Gerald R. Ford Enters Mediterranean As U.S. Military Buildup Near Iran Intensifies

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has entered the Mediterranean Sea, according to maritime tracking data, in a significant show of force amid escalating tensions involving Iran.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the carrier strike group toward the Middle East last week as his administration weighs potential military action against Iran.

Maritime tracking data indicates that the USS Mahan, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that is part of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, is currently transiting the Strait of Gibraltar as the strike group continues its eastward journey.

Military experts say it will likely take several more days for the carrier to reach the Middle East, where it could be positioned for potential operations should tensions with Iran further intensify.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Unprecedented Power”: Former CENTCOM Commander Says US Could Cripple Iran Within Hours

WSJ: Trump Considering Limited Attack On Iran To Jump-Start Nuclear Negotiations

Mamdani Gains Control of Rent Board, Paving Way for NYC Rent Freeze

Deri Slams Supreme Court Over Kosel Prayer Debate: “We Will Not Allow Changes To The Character Of Tefillah At The Kosel”

19-Year-Old From Beitar Illit Arrested On Suspicion Of Flipping Police Vehicle During Bnei Brak Riots

MAILBAG: The Seminary System: A Broken Process Leaving Girls Behind

Israeli High Court Orders Government to Advance Kosel’s Women of the Wall Plaza Upgrades

Belgium’s Only Jewish Lawmaker Accused of Dual Loyalty For Trying To Protect Bris Milah

LIAR: Footage Directly Contradicts Tickef Carlson’s Claims of Being Held by Israeli Security

Report: Britain Refusing To Allow US Use Of Its Bases To Help With Attacking Iran