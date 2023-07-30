U.S. House Of Representatives Forms House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group





During a bipartisan Congressional delegation to Israel led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this year, McCarthy committed to forming a Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Israeli Knesset. Now, following last week’s Joint Meeting of Congress with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Speaker McCarthy and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are appointing 12 Members of Congress to serve as part of this historic alliance, led by Congressman David Kustoff.

“Today, the growing partnership and enduring friendship between Israel and America enters an exciting new chapter,” said Speaker McCarthy. “For the first time in history, the 435 members of the House and the 120 members of the Knesset have a forum to engage directly with one another, seek solutions that benefit our nations, and faithfully represent our peoples’ hopes and dreams together. I look forward to working closely with Speaker Ohana in this effort, which I believe will further foster and strengthen the special relationship between Israel and America.”

“The commitment of the United States Congress to a safe and secure Israel is bipartisan and ironclad,” said Leader Jeffries. “The special relationship between our two nations is anchored in our shared democratic values and strategic interests. It is this relationship that the members of the House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group will strengthen as they come together with our Israeli counterparts.”

The following Members will serve on the House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group:

David Kustoff, Chairman Ann Wagner Nicole Malliotakis Anthony D’Esposito John James Mike Lawler Max Miller Dean Phillips, Ranking Member Brad Sherman Kathy Manning Ritchie Torres Nikema Williams

“I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group,” saidCongressman Kustoff. “I applaud Speaker McCarthy for establishing this group tasked with strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and building a better understanding of our two democracies. Now more than ever, it is imperative we show the rest of the world that the United States stands firmly with our greatest friend and ally in the Middle East, Israel. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this important initiative.”