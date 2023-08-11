CRAZY WORLD: Democrat APOLOGIZES For Going On A Trip To Israel





Sylvia Santana, a state senator in Michigan, has extended a formal apology to her Arab and Muslim constituents following her participation in a recent trip to Israel alongside fellow lawmakers. Santana, whose district encompasses parts of Detroit, Dearborn, and Dearborn Heights, areas with significant Arab and Muslim populations, expressed her regret on social media.

In her statement, Santana acknowledged the discontent and disappointment her presence on the trip had evoked within the Arab and Muslim communities. She asked for forgiveness and said that her intent was not as the trip was portrayed.

“There is no perfect combination of words that I can offer that truly reflects the feelings in my heart. My only goal was to learn about this region of our world and to improve my understanding of matters related to Michigan,” Santana stated.

Santana said the journey was an “annual trip offered to state lawmakers to learn more about Michigan’s relationship with Israel.” The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit confirmed its role in facilitating the trip for several lawmakers.

Osama Siblani, the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Arab American News based in Dearborn, shared on Facebook that the trip occurred at the end of July. He noted that a planned meet-and-greet event at the Arab American-owned Custard Company in Dearborn had to be canceled due to the growing controversy surrounding the visit.

Siblani said the Arab American community was shocked over Santana’s participation, describing it as a letdown after the community’s previous support and respect for the senator. Santana’s district overlaps with that of Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, who has faced criticism for her anti-Israel and antisemitic statements and postures.

Meanwhile, a group of 24 Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives embarked on their own trip to Israel this week, led by House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and previous House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the delegation and thanked them for their efforts against antisemitism, false accusations, and support for Israel’s security.

