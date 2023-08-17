TRAGEDY: Bnei Brak Resident Is Niftar After 7th-Story Fall In Tel Aviv





In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Reb Avraham Levy, z’l, a 35-year-old resident of Bnei Brak, was niftar after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Tel Aviv.

Reb Levy, z’l, was installing an air conditioner when the incident occurred.

The niftar was born in the southern city of Ofakim and was a resident of the Kiryat Herzog neighborhood of Bnei Brak. He learned in the Maayan HaShalom Kollel in the mornings and worked as an air-conditioner installer in the afternoons. His friends described him as a man completely immersed in Torah who used every free moment to learn.

He left behind a wife, three young children, parents and siblings.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)