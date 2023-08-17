Racist Anti-Semite Al Sharpton Slams Trump For Using The Word “RIGGERS” [VIDEO]





MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton and others are denouncing former President Trump for his utilization of “racially insensitive” and “aggressive” language. This includes the deployment of a term that many interpret as a veiled substitute for the “N word”.

In response to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s fresh indictment, which comprises 13 charges related to election crimes, Trump retaliated by venting his frustration on social media, targeting “RIGGERS!” This fits into his ongoing pattern of launching a barrage of assaults against the legal challenges he confronts.

During the Thursday morning broadcast of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Rev. Sharpton and his fellow MSNBC anchors Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Jonathan Lemire drew connections between Trump’s “overt racial bias” and an atmosphere that fosters “explicit aggression”:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: They are, Donald Trump and some extreme supporters are you know, they are they’re promoting this violence because their words are violent. And I again, I could I could list a hundred things that Trump and his supporters have said and have done where they promote, you know, fascist-style violence against government officials. I mean, my God, just look, he’s not a Trump supporter, but he’s learning to play Trump’s game. Ron DeSantis, when asked about federal employees, he said on the first day he’s going to slit their throats. This is the rhetoric that has taken over in the Republican Party and we see the consequences of it.

REV. AL SHARPTON: And the Republican Party leadership not coming out, denouncing it. And none of the candidates or the top tier candidates are really denouncing the violence or the rhetoric, as you point out, slit throat all the way to Donald Trump saying, “I’m going to come after you” in the midst of people being arrested and one man shot dead because he was had a weapon and FBI agents. And the racial language. I mean, this woman to call a federal office on call a judge’s chambers, talking about to a slave? Using a word that rhymes with the N-word. Donald Trump himself, their leader, using the term “RIGGERS”, which clearly rhymes with the N-word.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Exactly. Come on!

REV. AL SHARPTON: I mean, this is not exactly ten years ago. 30 years ago, we marched against him on the Central Park Five. Oh, I’m talking about he– within the last 24 hours, use the term “riggers.” Is this the kind of party the Republicans want to show the country that they are? There’s no one to independent to running away from them. To identify with blatant racism and blatant violence is not the party that we need. And I’ve never been a Republican, never leaned their way. But we need a two-party system. But we don’t need one good practice itself in bigotry.

Here is a reminder from YWN:

Lest you forget, the deadly Crown Heights antisemitic riots in 1991 are widely blamed on Sharpton’s race baiting, and he later protested in front of Jewish-owned stores in Harlem that were eventually burned to the ground.

YWN will remind our readers that Al Sharpton wasn’t always an unrepentant MSNBC star, and first-in-line to agitate a racial situation anywhere in the country. Thirty years ago a tragic car accident in Crown Heights Brooklyn escalated into a pogrom against the Jewish people. The media usually gives it a politically correct description: “violence between the area’s Blacks and Jews.” But the violence was not two-sided. The Crown Heights riot was an attack on the Jews by the neighborhood’s Caribbean community, fueled in large part by Al Sharpton, the “Reverend” who does not believe in the commandment about “bearing false witness.”

Sharpton called Jews “diamond merchants” during the aftermath of the Crown Heights riots, which took place in Brooklyn in 1991. Sharpton, who led protests that led to the riots, said at the time “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

On the third day following the tragic Crown Heights car accident, Sharpton joined Sonny Carson and led a march. The marchers proceeded through Crown Heights, carrying anti-semitic signs and an Israeli flag was burned. Rioters threw bricks and bottles at police; shots were fired at police and police cars were pelted and overturned, including the Police Commissioner’s car.

Riots escalated to the extent that a detachment of 200 police officers was overwhelmed and had to retreat for their safety. On August 22, over 1,800 police officers, including mounted and motorcycle units, had been dispatched to stop the attacks on people and property.