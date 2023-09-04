Groundbreaking Program Preparing Charedi Men for High-Tech Careers in Tel Aviv





A remarkable initiative known as the “Mego Programme” is making waves in Israel. This 14-month-long vocational training program is dedicated to preparing charedi men, who have had limited exposure to the modern world, for lucrative careers in the hi-tech sector. Jointly funded by the Kemach Foundation and the Israeli government, the Mego bootcamp has rapidly gained popularity.

The program’s journey began last September when it enrolled its inaugural cohort of 100 students. A few months later, in the spring, 150 more participants joined the ranks. Now, as fall approaches, another 150 students are eagerly anticipated to commence their educational journey this October. The Mego Programme’s resounding success is evident, with an overwhelming response from aspiring learners—1,000 applications during the first round and a staggering 1,700 in the second.

Prospective students undergo a rigorous selection process, including tests and psychological evaluations, designed to ensure their preparedness for the intensive mathematics and English courses.

Mego has set ambitious goals for itself, with plans to train a total of 7,000 students over a three-year pilot period. The hope is that its sustainable model can serve as a blueprint for integrating best practices into existing Haredi educational institutions. Educators say have observed that the primary challenges faced by students are not related to the academic workload but rather the development of soft skills associated with higher learning and office dynamics.

Despite the hurdles, the energy and determination at Mego are palpable, resembling the vibrant atmosphere of a startup. The first class of Mego students is set to graduate in October, and with the guidance of the program’s leaders, many within the cohort are already securing internships and entry-level job interviews at various companies across Tel Aviv.

