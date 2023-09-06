Extensive BP Shomrim Investigation Results In Arrest Of Pocketbook Thieves [PHOTOS & VIDEO]





Following an extensive investigation by Boro Park Shomrim, two individuals suspected of having stolen a pocketbook from a Toys4U shopping cart last Friday were taken into custody today, the Boro Park Scoop reported.

When the pocketbook went missing, Shomrim volunteers sprang into action, turning over leads and examining hours of CCTV to trace and identify the suspects. Through tremendous efforts, Shomrim retrieved the license plate information of a vehicle they were seen entering.

On Wednesday, an eagle-eyed Shomrim members located both suspects in the identified vehicle and called them in to headquarters, which promptly contacted the NYPD. As a result, both individuals were taken into custody at 20th Avenue and 50th Street.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)