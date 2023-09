There will be an atzeres tefillah in Bais Medrash Govoha on Tuesday evening on behalf of Rav Shimon Alster shlit”a, the rosh yeshiva of Cliffwood, and longtime Mora D’asra in Flatbush, who is hospitalized in serious condition.

The atzeres tefillah will take place at 10:00PM in BMG’s Ateres Esther Hall in Bais Yitzchok.

All are requested to be mispalel for Rav Yisroel Shimon ben Gittel b’soch sh’ar cholei Yisroel.

