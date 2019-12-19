MAJOR NJ CORRUPTION BUST: 5 Public Officials and Political Candidates Allegedly Took Cash Bribes





The five defendants are charged with taking thousands of dollars in bribes from a cooperating witness in the form of campaign contributions, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

In return, the defendants allegedly promised the cooperating witness, who is a tax attorney, that they would vote or use their official authority or influence to hire or continue to hire his law firm for lucrative government legal work.

— Incumbent Jersey City School Board President Sudhan Thomas allegedly took $35,000 in cash bribe.

— Former State Assemblyman Jason O’Donnell, who ran unsuccessfully for Mayor of Bayonne in 2018, allegedly too $10,000 in cash bribe.

— Former Morris County Freeholder John Cesaro – more than $10,000 in cash bribe.

— Former Mount Arlington Councilman John Windish allegedly accepted a $7,000 cash bribe.

