HATE ARREST: Suspect Wanted For Descrating Shul In Los Angeles, Arrested In HAWAII





A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested in Hawaii in connection with last weekend’s vandalism of Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Anton Nathaniel Redding of Millersville, Pa., has been charged with vandalism of a religious property and commercial burglary, charges that include a penalty enhancement for a hate crime, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli announced the arrest at a community town hall Wednesday night about the synagogue vandalism, news that prompted a standing ovation from the crowd. She said it was “one of the worst incidents that can happen to a community.”

Spagnoli said Redding got into a cab after vandalizing the synagogue, went to Los Angeles International Airport and flew to Hawaii.

Beverly Hills police worked with Hawaiian authorities to arrest Redding in Kona. Authorities used closed-circuit recordings from the city to help identify and locate Redding.

(AP)








