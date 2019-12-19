WATCH HER EXCITEMENT! Jew-Hater Rep Tlaib Makes Video On Way To Vote For Impeachment





Palestinian anti-Semite Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., encountered mass criticism on Thursday after she posted an Instagram video showing her smiling and excited while walking to vote for President Trump’s impeachment.

“I am on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump,” she said with a wide smile. She also panned the camera towards what appeared to be her staff. Someone could be heard laughing and shouting “woo!” in apparent celebration.

President Trump posted Tlaib’s video and wrote “This is what the Dems are dealing with. Does anyone think this is good for the USA!” he said.

Pelosi, D-Calif., led her chamber in impeaching the president on Wednesday. House Democrats passed the articles of impeachment along partisan lines as Pelosi and others wore dark colors, apparently to mark the sad tone of the event.

On Instagram, Tlaib also posted a picture of herself smiling with Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has long called for Trump’s impeachment.

The post contained the hashtag “#impeached” and the header of the photo read “MOOD” with Waters and Tlaib smiling.

