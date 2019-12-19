Report: Shaked Rejected an Offer to Head a United Right-Wing List





MK Ayelet Shaked of the New Right party rejected an offer to head a united right-wing list that would include Bayit Yehudi, Ichud Leumi and Otzma Yehudit, Reshet Bet Radio reported on Thursday.

The plan calls for the parties uniting under a combined ticket for the upcoming election and then to split up following the election. Shaked would be the head of the list on the condition she agrees to leave Naftali Bennet and New Right.

Shaked told them that she is willing to stand at the head of a united list on the condition she can run against Rafi Peretz for the party leadership and to then be the head as the chairwoman of Bayit Yehudi and not as a lone person without a political party.

Without political might and the responsibility of being the chairman of a political party, including control over coalition negotiations after the election, Shaked is unwilling to accept such a union.

Shaked ran in the last election as chairwoman of New Right but was visibly absent from the first New Right election poster released earlier in the week – with Bennet being the only person on the signs.

According to report, she has yet to decide regarding her future political framework and is currently weighing a number of options.

