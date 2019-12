A Menorah-lighting was held in Williamsburg on Sunday night, the first night of Chanukah. Members of Williamsburg Shomrim, as well as some local community activists were in attendance.

Rabbi Abe Rosenberg, an NYPD Clergy Liaison, and long-time member of Chaveirim, made a Kiddush Hashem when he delivered some beautiful words to the members of the fire department, who placed their lives on the lines every day.