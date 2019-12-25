Flatbush Shomrim Nab 7 Suspects So Far This Week For Various Crimes





Thanks to volunteers from Flatbush Shomrim, multiple arrests were made in a string of crimes plaguing the neighborhood so far this week.

It began on Motzei Shabbos on East 34th Street between Avenue K and L, when a female driver travelling at a high rate of speed slammed into parked car. She attempted to drive away, and struck numerous other vehicles in the process. Approximately 10 vehicles were struck.

The vehicle was apprehended by Flatbush Shomrim volunteers nearby on venue L.

Shomrim quickly gathered security camera footage of the crash, as well as the information of all the owners of the vehicles and witnesses. By the time NYPD arrived, all information was handed over to police for their report.

The driver was taken into custody.

On Sunday night, as most people were lighting their Menorah for the first time this year, Shomrim volunteers left their homes to a hotline call reporting a man that had stolen an expensive pair of sunglasses from a glasses store on Nostrand venue near Avenue M.

Thanks to a fast response, the suspect was taken into custody minutes later.

On Monday night (early Tuesday morning), Shomrim volunteers noticed a female suspect trying car handles and walking up driveways on East 4th Street near Quentin Road. After following her from a safe distance and observing her enter multiple vehicles, the NYPD was called. She was taken into custody on Ocean Parkway and Avenue S. She has a long arrest-record, and is well-known to Shomrim for stealing packages from the front doors of homes.

Literally minutes after that arrest, at around 2:30AM, another Shomrim volunteer saw a suspicious person walking on East 8th Street near Kings Highway. seconds later, he began trying car handles and going up driveways. He was eventually arrested near Avenue M and East 14 Street (on Elm Avenue). In addition to his new charges, the suspect was wearing a $2,000 winter jacket, and the NYPD was trying to see if it belonged to a victim of a car break-in from earlier this week.

Just last Thursday, Flatbush Shomrim apprehended three suspects breaking into numerous vehicles on Quentin Road and East 2nd Street.

On Sunday, Shomrim received a call on their hotline reporting an elderly woman that had gone missing on Avenue J. After a short but intense search by more than a dozen volunteers, the woman was located and reunited with her family.

Shomrim has received many additional reports of cars broken-into and packages stolen all around the neighborhood, but unfortunately, the perpetrators managed to get away.

Shomrim has dozens of volunteers patrolling the streets of all neighborhoods while the community is asleep, and are responsible for many arrests that many never get to hear about.

Shomrim reminds the community to always call 911 immediately if you see something suspicious, and then call your local 24 hour Shomrim hotline. The Flatbush number is 718-338-9797.

