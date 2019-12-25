Tragedy in Tel Aviv: 11-Year-Old Chokes to Death on Strings from a Hammock





An 11-year-old boy was rushed to Ichilov Hospital earlier this week in critical condition after he became entangled in strings from a hammock in the yard of his Tel Aviv home and choked.

United Hatzalah EMT Yaakov Tuzri Shadai explained that they worked with MDA paramedics in attempting to resuscitate the boy. He was transported to Ichilov Hospital by paramedics.

Unfortunately, he was later niftar.

