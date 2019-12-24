MORE CHANUKAH HATE: Jewish Man Attacked In Crown Heights





Just hours after a Jewish man was assaulted in Manhattan, another Jewish man was attacked in Crown Heights – in what appears to have been another hate crime.

Shomrim tell YWN that at around 2:00AM, a Jewish man was walking on Kingston Avenue, when a group of black youths walked past him – and unprovoked – they began directing expletives and anti-Jewish slurs at the man. The man took out his cell-phone to record the incident, when suddenly, one of the suspects threw what appears to have been soda at the victim, and continued with his anti-Jewish tirade.

The victim immediately called 911 as well as Crown Heights Shomrim.

A canvass of the area came up negative as the suspects fled on foot.

The NYPD Captain on the scene notified the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force and are investigating it as a possible bias attack.

YWN notes that Crown Heights Shomrim has launched a fundraiser on The Chesed Fund to raise desperately needed money to assist them in their 24-hour response that the community has come to rely on. With antisemitism on the rise and attacks becoming more frequent, your support is needed more than ever. Please click here to make a donation!

