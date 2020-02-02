IDF Strikes Hamas Targets As Barrage of Rockets, Balloons Land in Israel





The Israeli Air Force struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday in response to a barrage of attacks on Israel on Thursday and Friday.

“A short time ago, IDF warplanes and aircraft struck a number of additional targets of the Hamas terror organization, including warehouses for the storage of weapons and underground infrastructure,” the IDF stated.

“We hold Hamas responsible and will continue operating against any attempt to harm Israeli civilians.”

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip on Friday night about 10:40 p.m. and Red Alert sirens blared in the Eshkol Regional Council area. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Earlier on Friday night, a rocket was fired toward Sderot about 8:20 p.m. and the Red Code sirens were sounded. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome. Several houses were lightly damaged by shrapnel from the interception. No injuries were reported.

Earlier, on Friday afternoon three mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. Two of the shells landed in open areas and the third one was intercepted by the Iron Dome. The IDF responded to the attack by firing a shell at a Hamas observation post in the Gaza Strip.

Also on Friday, Palestinian media reported that 14 Palestinians were injured as a result of violent riots by the Gaza border which were subdued by IDF forces.

On Thursday evening, three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted two of the rockets and one rocket landed in an open area.

A mother who was running to the safe room in Sderot dropped her infant in a stairwell. The baby received emergency medical treatment by United Hatzalah EMTs and was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition. Hospital personnel said that the baby’s condition had improved on Friday morning. The mother, 30, was lightly injured and was evacuated to the hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, IDF forces struck a number of Hamas surveillance positions in the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of explosive balloons launched into Israel throughout the day on Thursday as well as sniper fire at an IDF post near the Gaza border.

Multiple explosive balloons launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Israel on Thursday amid heightened tensions with the Palestinians over the “Deal of the Century,” including riots, acts of terror and the burning of US and Israeli flags.

Explosive balloons were found as far as Dimona, which is located about 43 miles from the Gaza Strip. A police sapper safely neutralized and removed the explosive.

Later on Thursday, another explosive balloon exploded before it reached the ground in the area of the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council. No one was injured in the incident.

Shortly later, explosive balloons were found in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council and were safely neutralized by police sappers.

Dozens of explosive balloons have been launched into Israel in the last few weeks. Police warned the Israeli public not to approach any balloons and to immediately call the police upon sighting any suspicious objects.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








