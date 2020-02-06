Did Mossad Save The Lives Of Saudi Intelligence Agents In Denmark?





A recent news incident in Denmark involving espionage, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Mossad seems to prove cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia regarding the Iranian threat, a report on the Israeli website Intelli Times revealed.

Denmark arrested three Iranian nationals on Tuesday on claims of spying for Saudia Arabia on Danish soil from 2012 to 2018. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said the three Iranians “collected information about individuals in Denmark and abroad and passed on this information to a Saudi intelligence service,” among other things.

The three were members of the separatist group, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), an ethnic Arab opposition movement in Iran that opposes the regime, which is viewed as a terrorist organization by Iran. Ahwaz National Resistance, which is affiliated with the ASMLA, claimed responsibility for an attack on an Iranian military parade that killed 25 in 2018.

So what does this security incident in Denmark have to do with Israel? In 2018, the Mossad discovered a plot by an Iranian intelligence operative to assassinate the leader of the Danish branch of the ASMLA, who is now being accused by Denmark of leading the Saudi spy group.

Israel revealed the information to the Danish government who thwarted the assassination plot. At the time, the Danish government was aware that the ASMLA leader opposed the Iranian regime but was obviously unaware that he and others were Saudi operatives transmitting information from Denmark to Saudi Arabia.

It is now possible to state that the information provided by the Mossad to its Danish counterparts thwarted an Iranian attempt to eliminate Saudi agents. The question at large is the extent of Saudi-Israeli cooperation regarding the Iranian threat.

In November 2017, former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot was interviewed on a Saudi news site, and he confirmed that Israel and Saudi Arabia share common interests in the region and that “if necessary, Israel will share intelligence information with Saudi Arabia, adding that “Saudi Arabia and Israel have common interests against Iran. The real threat to the region is Iran.”

Eisenkot then referred to Israel’s relations with Saudi Arabia. “Regarding this issue, there is complete agreement between us and Saudi Arabia. Saudia Arabia has never been our enemy or fought against us and we never fought against Saudi Arabia.”

“I think there is complete agreement between us and the Saudis regarding Iran. We are prepared to share information if needed. There are many common interests between us and Saudi Arabia.”

