Hatzalah of Far Rockaway & Nassau County, South Florida, Issue Statements About Coronavirus





To the Far Rockaway and Nassau County Community,

As you all know, COVID-19 (AKA Coronavirus) has now spread to the New York area and many people are concerned. Hatzalah would like to provide some guidance to the community on this important topic:

First – please do not panic! Although this virus is contagious, it is usually not life threatening in healthy people. It causes symptoms very similar to the flu, including fever, cough, sneezing, body aches, and weakness. It has a greater effect on the elderly and patients with chronic lung disease.

Second – the best treatment is prevention. Please frequently wash you hands with soap and water (20 seconds of lathering and rinsing each time) or a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, such as Purell. As basic hygiene dictates, if you sneeze or cough, please fully cover your nose and mouth.

If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough, sneezing, etc. PLEASE STAY AT HOME! Please do not go to shul. Please do not go to work. Please do not go to the stores. If you have mild symptoms it is not necessary to call Hatzalah. Contact your doctor for guidance. Often, your doctors’ recommendations will be to stay at home, rest, take Tylenol or Motrin (Ibuprofen/Advil) for fever, and drink plenty of fluids. If you develop severe symptoms such as trouble breathing or severe weakness, Hatzalah is prepared to care for you. Our members are equipped with appropriate protective equipment to prevent spread of the virus.

As always, Hatzalah is here for the community and ready to provide you with high quality medical care. We hope everyone remains healthy and that you do not need our services.

Hatzalah of the Rockaways & Nassau County Medical Board & Coordinators

THE FOLLOWING IS FROM HATZALAH OF SOUTH FLORIDA:

In light of the current public health concern of COVID-19, on the recommendation of medical professionals and the Rabbinical Board of Hatzalah, we strongly urge everyone to be vigilant and take precautionary steps to minimize the risk of infection.

● If you or any member of your family is sick with a cough or congestion and fever, please ensure they are under medical supervision and stay home if directed to do so by a health professional, to prevent the possible spread of illness to others.

● One should be fever-free (without the aid of fever-reducing medication) for at least 24 hours before going out in public again.

● Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces with regular household cleaners.

● While enjoying the holiday of Purim while at Shul, delivering Mishloach Manot or at a Purim Seudah or party, be vigilant as many people, including visitors from Israel and/or other parts of the US that are currently experiencing outbreaks, will be out and about.

● If you or anyone in your household is exhibiting any of the signs or symptoms mentioned above, consult with a rabbinical authority about the Halachic procedures for Zachor and Megillah on Purim.

As always, the Hatzalah emergency hotline is available 24/7/365 at (305) 919-4900.

May Hashem send a Refuah Shelaima to all those affected and protect us all from harm.

We are closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation, and will provide updates as appropriate.

