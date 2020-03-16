TRUMP TELLS AMERICA TO LOCKDOWN – MAYBE UNTIL AUGUST – 15 DAYS TO SLOW SPREAD





The White House has issued guidelines for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled “The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 days to slow the spread,” many of the guidelines are broad and have been what the administration and health officials have been saying from the start of the outbreak.

Included in the guidelines:

People should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10.

People should stay away from bars restaurants and food courts, and to not travel if possible.

The guidelines also say states that have seen community spread should close bars, restaurants and other public places, though again, that is not a mandate.

The president, in an appearance in the White House briefing room, when asked when the pandemic would subside, said that “if we do a really good job” the crisis could pass by July or August, a far less optimistic take than in his earlier predictions that it could be over within weeks.

“We will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” Trump said. “We can turn the corner and turn it quickly.”

The administration did not immediately define what an “an older American” was in terms of the recommendation to stay home.

