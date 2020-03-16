NY UPDATES All Schools Including Yeshivas MUST Close; Inspectors Shutdown Multiple Weddings





There is some uncertainty regarding two issues that dozens of people in New York have asked YWN to clarify. We spoke with NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein who spent the day in Albany, and answered both pressing questions to clarify for those asking.

The first is school closures.

Governor Cuomo today announced that he’s signing an executive order directing all schools in New York to close by Wednesday, March 18 for two weeks ending April 1. This includes all Yeshivas and other private schools.

At that time, the state will reassess whether to extend the school closures further.

School districts will be required to develop a plan for alternative instructional options, including distance learning; distribution and availability of meals; and daycare, with an emphasis on children of parents of first responders and healthcare workers. Those plans must be submitted to the State Education Department, who can amend or modify those plans in consultation with the State Department of Health and the Office of Children and Family Services at any time.

School districts in Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk and the City of New York must submit a plan from each respective municipality to the state for approval no later than midnight tonight.

The second issue is catering halls and outdoor weddings / events.

All catering halls are considered restaurants and must be closed. Therefore, there are some weddings planned in the next few days to take place outdoors. The NYS Health Department was specific in their restriction that Governor Cuomo had mentioned earlier on Monday: No more than 50 people are to gather together. This includes any outdoor event.

Meanwhile, YWN has confirmed that at least two wedding halls in Brooklyn were visited by the FDNY Marshals in charge of enforcing the 50 person rule policy. Both weddings promptly ended and warnings were given. One had 300 people there. Additionally, YWN has learned that another wedding in Nassau County was visited by the Nassau County Police and were told that hundreds of people needed to leave immediately, and just 50 people were allowed to stay.

One leading community activist tells YWN that there are many, many confirmed cases of Coronavirus in a certain part of the 5 Towns, and doctors and health officials are appalled and shocked at the recklessness of some people.

