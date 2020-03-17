Lakewood Doctor Pleads With Community To Take Aggressive Action To Save Lives





My name is Dr Daniel Roth. As a frum doctor in Lakewood, I am writing this to help people know what I believe they should be doing RIGHT NOW, based on halacha and on standard medical practice. These guidelines will protect yourselves, your families, the rest of our community, and will SAVE LIVES.

If YOU practice these guidelines, you will be fulfilling your responsibility as a member of the klal. Every single person who follows these guidelines might actually be saving a life, even if others do not follow these guidelines. The fewer people the virus can reach, the fewer people it can infect and the fewer people it can be transmitted to.

I believe it is the responsibility of every man, woman, and child to stay at home as much as humanly possible, without contact with other people. This is because everyone can spread this deadly virus, even if you are not sick now.

If every family stays in their homes, the virus will starve and die. The virus needs human hosts to live. If people are not in contact with each other, the virus will die faster, because it will have nowhere to go.

Children should not play with neighbors.

No child should be in school or daycare.

Men should not go to minyan.

Learning should be over the phone or on teleconference.

Work should be over the phone or on teleconference.

Grocery shopping for necessary food should be ordered over the phone and delivered to your home.

Daven, daven, daven!

Also endorsed by Lakewood Doctors:

Dr. Jonathan Cohen

Dr. Alan Lempel

Dr. David Ogun

Dr. Neil Gittelman

Dr. Nachum Indich

Dr. Chaim Kaweblum

Dr. Harvey Hirsch

Dr. Jonathan Fisgus

Dr. Binyomin Greenberg

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







