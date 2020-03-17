LISTEN AND SAVE LIVES: Defense Minister Naftali Bennett Important Message In English





Please listen to the attached voice-message in English from Israel Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. He explains how deadly the Coronavirus is for the elderly – based on new information available from all around the world.

He explains how how children can carry it for FIVE WEEKS AND NEVER KNOW THEY HAD IT and can easily transmit it to elderly people. As many as 1 in 5 elderly may die from being infected.

Please listen and save lives.

