846 Dead of COVID-19 In NJ, More Than Were Lost From The State On 9/11





NEW JERSEY (WABC) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said COVID-19 has claimed more New Jersey residents than those lost from the state on 9/11 during his press conference Saturday.

Murphy reported 200 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 846, while cases have jumped to 4,331 for a total of 34,124.

He has also ordered flags across the state to half-staff indefinitely to commemorate people who died from COVID-19.

“This is a way, a small way but I think an important way, that we can make sure their loss is not forgotten,” Murphy said.







