UAE and Israel To Work Together To Combat COVID-19





A new partnership is brewing between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that the two countries will be cooperating in a joint effort in the coming months to combat COVID-19.

“In a few moments, the health ministers of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel will announce cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus,” Netanyahu stated at the graduation ceremony of an IAF pilot’s course on Thursday.

“This cooperation will be in research and development, and technology, fields which could improve the health security of the entire region. This is the result of continuous and intensive contacts over the past few months.”

“The stronger and more powerful we are, the more we deter our enemies and draw our friends closer. This mission, to translate Israel’s strength into deterrence of our enemies and action against them if need be, is from this moment – placed on your shoulders as well.

