MAILBAG: School Report Cards For Coronavirus Time?! Seriously?

Dear YWN.
Two manila envelopes arrive in the mail yesterday unexpectedly, so I opened them up – and to my surprise and bewilderment, they were REPORT CARDS!
Yes, You read correctly. REPORT CARDS.
Perhaps the wonderful readership of YWN can explain to me and the rest of the outraged parents what was the point of sending reports cards to “grade” the students who were all in quarantine?
What exactly did they base these grades on? Who do these Mosdos Hatorah consult with? No one apparently.
I have dug around and learned that many schools were in touch with leading Gedolim along with professionals and were advised NOT to issue report cards based on the student’s performance during COVID-19. The children (and parents) were under tremendous stress the past few months, and now this unnecessary added stress. On what basis exactly could they possibly “grade” them on? The phone-conference participation? The Zoom-conference participation? How can schools gives grades on student performance given the state of the world and the unknown conditions at home? Students were never meant to learn on the phone or Zoom, nor were teachers to teach using these methods without training or preparation.
Do these schools have any idea what kind of mental health fallout there already is, with therapist dealing right now with a huge number of new cases of young students suffering from anxiety, behavioral issues and many other destructive behaviors? Is this what the children needed now?
Or was this done to “show” that the school is still “functioning perfectly” and in the minds of some school-owners this was warranted to be able to collect tuition?
Just wondering where the children’s best interests are in any of this?
Disgusted in Flatbush.
I don’t see why the school can’t issue report cards to the parents so they know how their children are doing, regardless of the circumstances.
What the school does in response to those circumstances is a different matter. But I don’t see the harm in letting parents know how their children did.
My boys’ school also issued a report card for their Zoom sessions but they only entered 2 marks: attendance and class readiness. The latter mark was if the children came properly dressed and with the requisite books. They did not mark classwork nor homework although my sons did their work diligently. The rationale was that this was necessary to keep children from cutting out. I think they made the right decision. They were mindful of the stress going on at home and tried to keep yeshiva functioning as best as possible. I think they did the right thing! Enough bashing our institutions: they tried hard.
I am wondering if it was the exact same style report card as in the past, or if there was some kind of letter that went along with it empathizing with the parents’ plight? I think that would have gone a long way.
Is this what the children needed now? Is it the children or parents having the meltdown? We received my son’s progress report which indicated how the rebbe tried the best he could to take attendance and based on how my son answered questions and participated in the daily leaning. Neither my wife nor I were taken aback or upset with receiving the progress report.