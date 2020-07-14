Hugely successful plasma drive aimed at helping save countless lives.





Over 4500 have already donated, demonstrating a tremendous Kiddush Hashem.

Recent scientific breakthroughs have shown that plasma therapy is as of now the most effective way to treat the novel Coronavirus. Plasma donations are also being used to develop and create a vaccine against Covid-19, so it is imperative that every willing potential donor should join the plasma drive. If you are over 18 years old and have tested for antibodies, you have the opportunity to save hundreds of lives and ease the suffering of countless others. It is up to you to answer the call to save Cholai Yisroel in their time of need.

Now during the rise of coronavirus and the fear of a second wave, plasma donations are even more critical than ever. Besides plasma therapy, which is used to treat and heal suffering patients, there is the potential of it being used as a passive vaccine. Hadassah hospital has already started to use the plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG serum for COVID-19 patients with early positive results.

Plasma donations have long been needed for patients with immune deficiencies. Plasma-derived antibodies are used to treat a host of ailments where the body is missing antibodies of its own. Its life-saving properties can be used to help your father, mother, grandparent, neighbor, or friend.

The more current plasma drive is extremely crucial, since the more donations we have now; the more lives can be saved in the event of a second wave ch”v. The researchers developing the vaccine have made it very easy for you to donate, with free transportation, nutritious meals for breakfast and dinner, and other incentives. The renowned medical referral organization, Refuah Helpline has verified the positive preliminary results on the effectiveness of the plasma treatment. The community is strongly urged to go donate plasma due to the urgency of the situation.

Potential donors can give plasma donations up to once a week, which means that every week you have the ability to increase the likelihood of preventing the pain and suffering of another. Join the over 4500 passionate individuals who have already donated and take part in this life-saving plasma drive. All it takes is some of your time, and you too can be part of this Kiddush Hashem and help save countless lives.

To schedule your appointment to donate plasma please call, 347-296-2999







