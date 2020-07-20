READ IT: Mir Yerushalayim Sends Out In Depth Details About Possibility Of Opening For Elul Zman





Following a report on YWN quoting multiple seminaries in Eretz Yisroel that they will be opening this year, the Mir Yerushalayim has sent out an email to their Talmidim. While the impression the seminaries are giving the students is that it will be “business as usual”, the Mir should be commended for sending out in depth-details of what has not yet even been finalized.

The following is the email from the Mir:

Dear Talmidei Hayeshiva – I hope this email finds you all well.

I am delighted to share you with you yet another positive progress in planning for the coming Elul Zman at the Mir Yeshiva.

Elul Zman in Eretz Yisroel – B”H the Interior ministry has notified Yeshivos and Seminaries of their intent to allow entry of their Talmidim from abroad. This intent has not yet been officially finalized and is pending satisfactory health guidelines from the health ministry. The Rosh HaYeshiva Shlit”a has been tirelessly advocating towards this end and is warmly embracing all the Talmidei HaYeshiva to come back home.

Very important – Due to the expected restrictions, we may have limited capacity for the coming zman. Therefore, if you plan on joining the Elul Zman please make sure to fill out his information in the following link ASAP before Wednesday (7/22) so we can make sure to include you in our lists

If you do not have access to the link please email [email protected] to receive this form in an email format.

What to expect for your return to Israel – Nothing is yet finalized but I will share with you some basic ideas of what you may expect.

Permits – you will need a special permit for you to be allowed on a flight. The Yeshiva will iy”H help you with the process to obtain that entry permit.

– you will need a special permit for you to be allowed on a flight. The Yeshiva will iy”H help you with the process to obtain that entry permit. Flight – please DO NOT book a flight yet! Nothing is final yet and we may have group flights or very specific dates and routes you must fly, so please wait for the final instructions from the yeshiva.

– please DO NOT book a flight yet! Nothing is final yet and we may have group flights or very specific dates and routes you must fly, so please wait for the final instructions from the yeshiva. Elul experience – Iy’H we will have full regular Sidrei Hayeshiva with daily shiurim from our Magidei Shiur.

– Iy’H we will have full regular Sidrei Hayeshiva with daily shiurim from our Magidei Shiur. Restrictions in Israel –

– Bochurim upon arrival will be brought to a campus for 2 weeks of quarantine in groups of 10 probably.

Groups will probably merge after 2 weeks and bochurim will be required so stay on location for a long duration without leaving.

Tuition – Although we are trying very hard to avoid, there may need to be a separate fee for the campus that we need to rent out. We understand the heavy load this may be for many of you and we will continue to try to lower the costs as much as possible.

New Talmidim – Registration for Elul Zman (with limited space) is now open and new Talmidim can now apply to join the Yeshiva this coming Elul Zman iy”H. You can email [email protected] or call 718-436-7100 EXT 1.

Applicants from Pesach – No need to apply again, you will receive your acceptance answers as soon as we have final plans iy”H.

I will iy”H continue to update you in the coming days as things become clearer, please look out for the emails.

Yaakov Lopiansky

Director – Admission office | Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim

