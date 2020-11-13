Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: “I’m Happy About Trump’s ‘Humiliating Fall'”

Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of terror organization Hezbollah, said on Wednesday that he was happy to hear about U.S. President Donald Trump’s “humiliating downfall.”

However, Nasrallah isn’t relaxing his guard yet and warned regional allies to watch out for U.S. or Israeli “folly” during Trump’s remaining term, in a speech broadcast on television.

Nasrallah added that Trump’s administration was “among the worst, if not the worst” in U.S. history but lamented the fact that he doesn’t expect the pro-Israel policy in the U.S. to be changed under a new president.

Nasrallah is not the only regional leader to be elated by Trump’s “downfall,” joining Iran, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)