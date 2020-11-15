2 Israelis Arrested In The United Arab Emirates

Two Israelis were arrested in Dubai for reportedly taking photos of a government facility, which is illegal in the United Arab Emirates, Yisrael HaYom reported.

Members of the Jewish community in the UAE confirmed the details with Yisrael Hayom.

Although there are apparently few policemen seen on the streets of the UAE, public areas are outfitted with cameras that are closely monitored and any criminal violations are immediately enforced, the report said.

The UAE has strict laws against taking photos of government facilities, military sites and airports.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)