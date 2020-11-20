Rouhani: “Trump Has Almost Carried Out Dictates Of The Zionist Regime”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a recent meeting that conditions would be more favorable for acting in the US’s “actual interests” when the Trump administration ends.

“The problem of the [US] administration, which is in its final months, was that it was not very familiar with international politics. It was almost carrying out the dictates of the [US] extremists and of the Zionist regime,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on Iran’s IRINN TV.

“Some of our youth believe that we were the ones who cut off relations with the Americans. This isn’t the case. They are the ones who cut off relations with Iran. We didn’t start this.”

Rouhani also lamented the fact that the Trump administration has “interfered” with Iran’s relations with other countries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)