Prime Minister Netanyahu Nominated For The Nobel Peace Prize

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was nominated on Tuesday for the Nobel Peace Prize for the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The nomination was submitted on Monday by Lord David Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland. Trimble, who sees many similarities between the Good Friday Agreement [ending political conflict in Northern Ireland], and Israel’s peace deals with its Arab neighbors, nominated both Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed for next year’s prize,

Trimble himself won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his part in the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), a pair of agreements signed on April 10, 1998 that ended most of the violence of the Troubles, a political conflict in Northern Ireland that had ensued since the late 1960s.

Drawing from his own experience of devastating conflict between neighbors, Trimble wrote: “I know from my own experience how dangerous, damaging and corrosive are decades of violent ill will between close neighbors.”

The Prime Minister’s Office reported the nomination on Tuesday and noted that the Nobel Prize Committee will be inclined to consider the nomination since Trimble is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)