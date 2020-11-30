“Killing Was ‘Complex Operation’ By Opposition Group, Zionist Regime & Mossad,” Iran Says

A senior Iranian official said on Monday that an exiled Iranian opposition group is suspected of cooperating with Israel in a “complex operation” to kill nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“The operation was very complex – it was carried out remotely by electronic devices and no people were present at the scene,” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani said.

“We have some clues but the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) were ‘definitely’ involved and the criminal element behind it was ‘the Zionist regime and the Mossad.'”

“The enemy used a brand new, professional and specialized method and achieved its goal,” Shamkhani concluded.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency claimed on Sunday that Fakhrizadeh was killed by a remote-controlled automatic machine gun from a Nissan truck nearby without any human perpetrators at the scene.

However, witnesses to the attacks said that human gunmen were present at the scene.

