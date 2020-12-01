Nasrallah Lays Low Amid Fears He’s Next On Israel’s Hit List

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has been laying low since the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday, canceling any activities that require traveling from place to place, Israel’s Channel 13 News reported.

Nasrallah, who is believed to be a long-standing Israeli target like Fakhrizadeh was known to be, fears he may be the next in Israel’s crosshairs.

Nasrallah has been mocked for his tangible fears of being eliminated by Israel, residing in a bunker and rarely appearing in public.

Furthermore, according to a report by the Jordanian newspaper Al-Hadath in September, Nasrallah has $1.6 billion stashed in bank accounts outside Lebanon in case of an urgent need to flee Lebanon.

According to Al-Hadath, Nasrallah has been preparing for a “doomsday scenario” for years, and “according to information from various sources, the money earmarked to accomplish this disappearance is somewhat fraudulent, involving transferring large sums of money to accounts abroad that have been turned over to his family members and close associates.”

