BDE: HaGaon HaRav Chaim Meir Wosner, Z’TL, Is Niftar From COVID-19

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Meir Wosner, z’tl, Av Beis Din of Zichron Meir in Bnei Brak, was niftar on Sunday at the age of 83 after being hospitalized in serious condition for the past two weeks in Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital due to the coronavirus.

When the bitter news arrived, the paroches in Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin in Bnei Brak was removed, where the Rosh Yeshivah was marbitz Torah and yiras Shamayim for many years.

The niftar was born in Vienna, Austria to his father, the Posek HaDor HaGaon HaRav Shmuel HaLevi Wosner, z’tl, the Ba’al Shevet Levi.

As a bochur, HaRav Chaim Meir learned most of his Torah from his revered father, z’tl. As an adult, his father appointed him to serve as the Rosh Mesivta in Chachmei Lublin in the Zichron Meir neighborhood of Bnei Brak. Later, he moved to London, where he served as the Rav of the Kehillas Yeitav Lev -Satmarin London for 18 years and authored Shailos U’Teshuvos Simchas HaLevi.

Six years before the Shevet Halevi, z’tl, was niftar, he instructed HaRav ChaimMeir to move back to Bnei Brak, laying the ground for him to take over as Rosh Yeshivah of Chachmei Lublin and serve as the leader of the community.

In the Shevet HaLevi’s last years, he made it known that he wants HaRav Chaim Meir, who was known as a tremendous Talmid Chacham and Posek, to be his successor.

Following his father’s death in 2015, HaRav Chaim Meir was appointed to fill his place and continued to serve as Rosh Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

