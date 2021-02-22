GRIM MILESTONE: Biden To Mark Nation Crossing 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths

President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House.
The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus.
The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. They will participate in the moment of silence and lighting ceremony.
Biden has made a point of recognizing the lives lost from the virus. His first event upon arriving in Washington for his inauguration a month ago was to deliver remarks at a COVID-19 memorial ceremony.
(AP)
Forget the candles, forget the moments of silence. Do something that can actually help make a difference- CLOSE our borders. Period. There are variants they’ve been warning about for weeks, possibly months- specifically the British variant. This variant spreads like wildfire. So, logic would say, close the borders. The entire world is neck deep in this why- because Cons failed to seal it’s borders and allowed tens of millions to travel worldwide. So how about we take a lesson from events of the past year and close our borders?!! No, that would be xenophobic and racist. Okay, so continue marking grim milestones with candles! Our government is full of baloney, everything’s for optics.
And btw, this is not my brainstorm- top experts worldwide have been warning we should shut out borders, to no avail. It’s reminiscent of Cuomo’s idiotic policy to force the flow of Covid patients into nursing homes last year.
Sp sleepy joe has been a miserable failure, who has not honored his election pledge to curb & stem the tide of Corona. Sleepy joe needs to be impeached & removed from office, for his horrific job on Corona and systematic running out of vaccinations.
President Donald Trump honored his election pledges, and got America onto a roaring economy, with the lowest unemployment figures since 1969.