WATCH: In Show of Force to Iran, IAF Escorts U.S. Bombers Through Israeli Airspace

In a joint operation run by the Israeli and U.S. airforce, Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets were photographed flying in tandem with U.S. B-52 bombers over Samaria on Sunday. The drill, whose goal was to escort the U.S. bomber through Israeli airspace, was conducted by the two countries as a sign of preparedness to Iran.

According to a statement released by the IDF spokesperson’s office on Sunday, the flyover by the B-52 was an act of “joint strategic cooperation… Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted two American B-52 bombers through Israeli airspace. This flight is part of the joint strategic cooperation with US forces, which is pivotal in maintaining the security of Israeli and Middle Eastern skies.”

Among those who spoke proudly about the joint operation, which was seemingly meant to send a message to Iran, was Yesha Council director-general Yigal Dilmoni. Dilmoni wrote on his Facebook page that a number of historic Israeli towns in Samaria could be seen in the photos.

“Under the nose of the plane are the towns of Shiloh and Shvut Rachel and the site of the biblical town of Shiloh, where the Tabernacle stood. Under the nose of the bomber is the town of Eli. And under its right wing (on the left, from our perspective) is the town of Givat Harel and vineyards of local farmers.”

“Under the F-15 furthest to the right (your left) is the village of Sinjil. Between the two F-15s on the right (your left) is the town of Maaleh Levona). Behind them, you can make out Rehelim and Nofei Nehemia.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)