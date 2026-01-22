H’YD: IDF Reservist, Father Of 5, Wounded In Gaza Dies Of His Wounds

Asa’el Ba’abad, H’yd, a 38-year-old reservist soldier in the IDF’s Netzach Yehuda battalion who was wounded several months ago in Gaza, died of his wounds on Thursday morning.

Ba’abad, z’l, a resident of Saneh (Bnei Adam) in Binyamin and a father of five, was wounded during an operational activity in Gaza while working with a team in the IDF’s Gaza Division.

The niftar left behind his wife, Chagit, and his children, Tamar, Shai, Ayala, Gilad, and Noga.

He is the 60th fallen soldier from the Binyamin Council.

The levaya will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Har Herzl.

