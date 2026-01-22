Trump Launches “Board of Peace” in Davos, Lays Out Expansive Gaza Demilitarization and Reconstruction Plan

President Donald Trump on Thursday formally launched his newly created “Board of Peace,” unveiling an international body designed to oversee peace efforts in Gaza and beyond, while rolling out an ambitious, phased plan to demilitarize the territory and rebuild it with major infrastructure, security and economic reforms.

At a charter-signing ceremony during the World Economic Forum, Trump described the new panel as “something very, very unique for the world,” saying it would work alongside the United Nations and regional partners to lock in what he characterized as a turning point in Middle East stability.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“We have peace in the Middle East,” Trump declared at the unveiling ceremony. “This has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever.”

Flanked by world leaders and top diplomats, Trump said the war in Gaza “is coming to an end,” while acknowledging that “little fires” remain to be extinguished. He said the administration has “painstakingly maintained” the Gaza ceasefire and emphasized the surge of humanitarian aid entering the enclave.

“You don’t hear those stories anymore with people starving,” Trump said.

Trump also noted that 20 living hostages in Gaza had been secured ahead of the ceasefire.

“I said, boy, that’s going to be a tough one,” he recalled. “And it was a tough one — but we got them all. Twenty, every one of them.”

He added that they are close to recovering the body of the final hostage, Ran Gvili, saying, “We’re close on the track of bringing him home.”

On Hamas, Trump said the group would be required to fully disarm.

“They have to give up their weapons, and if they don’t, it’s going to be the end of them,” Trump said. “They were born with rifles in their hands — but that’s not going to continue.”

Trump said other countries had expressed willingness to assist in enforcing security if necessary. “Many countries have told me, we want to go in and do it,” he said.

Trump also cited broader regional developments, saying Hezbollah has been reduced to what he called a “small remnant,” and calling the June destruction of Iran’s nuclear program a “great victory for the goal of peace.”

He praised Syria’s new government under Ahmed Al-Sharaa, saying it is making “tremendous progress.”

“He’s working very, very hard, and we think he’s going to put it all together,” Trump said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Phased Gaza Rebuild

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner laid out the administration’s detailed vision for Gaza’s next phase, centered on demilitarization, large-scale reconstruction and economic transformation.

“Our goal here is peace between Israel and the Palestinian people,” Kushner said. “Everyone wants to live peacefully. Everyone wants to live with dignity.”

Kushner said the next stage would begin with a structured demilitarization process tied directly to rebuilding.

“Hamas’s heavy weapons will be decommissioned immediately,” Kushner said. “Small arms will be decommissioned by sector by the new Palestinian police. Reconstruction only begins where there is full disarmament.”

Under the plan, Hamas members could be offered amnesty and reintegration or safe passage. Some fighters, following “rigorous vetting,” could be integrated into the new Palestinian police force.

Once demilitarization is completed and verified, Kushner said, Israeli forces would withdraw to a security perimeter around Gaza.

Kushner also outlined major infrastructure projects, including the construction of a seaport and an airport, as part of what he described as a comprehensive economic reboot.

“There is no plan B,” Kushner said.

The rebuilding will begin in Rafah and move northward in phases until Gaza City.

The next 100 days, he said, will focus on humanitarian aid and early reconstruction. A major international investment conference for Gaza is scheduled to take place in Washington in the coming weeks.

Kushner said the White House wants to bring “free market economy principles” to Gaza, reflecting the same mindset Trump is applying domestically.

He also urged restraint from critics of key regional players.

“I would ask people to calm down for 30 days,” Kushner said, referencing Israel, Turkey and Qatar. “Let this process work.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

International Backing and Expansion Beyond Gaza

Trump said the Board of Peace would eventually expand beyond Gaza to other conflicts.

“We can do numerous other things,” Trump said. “We can pretty much do whatever we want to do, and we’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations.”

“The combination of the Board of Peace and the U.N. can be something very unique for the world,” he added.

The first foreign officials to sign the charter were Bahrain’s Minister Sheikh Isa Al Khalifa and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita — both from countries that normalized relations with Israel during Trump’s first term.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Board of Peace would focus first on ensuring the Gaza deal holds.

“First and foremost, this is about making sure this peace deal in Gaza becomes enduring,” Rubio said. “The president will give it everything he has to make sure this is successful.”

Rubio described the new body as a “board of action,” saying it would demonstrate what is possible in other regions while keeping Gaza as its primary focus.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff also addressed the gathering, thanking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials, along with Qatari, Turkish and Egyptian mediators.

Before mentioning Israeli leaders, Witkoff emphasized the role of regional intermediaries.

“I want to thank our Qatari, Turkish and Egyptian partners,” Witkoff said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump closed the ceremony by reiterating that the Board of Peace would serve as a platform not only to stabilize Gaza, but to reshape how international peace efforts are conducted.

“This can be something very special,” Trump said. “Not just for Gaza — for the world.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)