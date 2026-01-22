WATCH IT: Kushner Unveils Gaza Vision, Proposes Amnesty for Hamas Fighters Who Disarm

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner presented a new vision for Gaza at the Board of Peace signing ceremony, outlining a plan centered on demilitarization, reconstruction, and economic development — including amnesty for Hamas fighters who surrender their weapons.

Kushner said the next phase would be to “work with Hamas on demilitarization,” while pushing to bring “free market economy principles to Gaza, reflecting the “same mindset, same approach” that US President Donald Trump is implementing in the US.

He unveiled a master plan that includes building a seaport and an airport, starting in Rafah and moving north in phases until Gaza City, stressing that there “is no plan B.”

On security, Kushner said Hamas’s “heavy weapons” would be decommissioned immediately, while small arms would be collected sector by sector by a new Palestinian police force. Reconstruction would only begin in areas with full disarmament.

Under the proposal, Hamas members would be “rewarded with amnesty and reintegration, or safe passage” if they turn in their weapons. Some terrorists could be “integrated” into the new Palestinian police after “rigorous vetting.”

Once demilitarization is verified, the IDF would withdraw to a security perimeter around Gaza.

Kushner said the next 100 days would focus on humanitarian aid and reconstruction, and announced an upcoming Gaza investment conference in Washington.

He urged critics to “calm down for 30 days” regarding Israel, Turkey, and Qatar, adding: “Our goal here is peace between Israel and the Palestinian people. Everyone wants to live peacefully. Everyone wants to live with dignity.”

US special envoy Steve Witkoff also spoke, thanking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ron Dermer, and Michael Eisenberg, as well as Qatari, Turkish, and Egyptian mediators.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)