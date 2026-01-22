Trump Ties Greenland Deal to Missile Defense, Says U.S. Gets “Total Access” To Island

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will receive “total access” to Greenland under the terms of a new framework agreement announced this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, describing the Arctic territory as central to U.S. national security and future missile defense plans.

“We’re talking about, it’s really being negotiated now, the details of it, but essentially it’s total access,” Trump said in an interview on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

“There’s no end, there’s no time limit.”

Trump stressed that Greenland would play a key role in his proposed space-based “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

“Everything comes over Greenland. If the bad guys start shooting, it comes over Greenland,” Trump said. “It’s pretty invaluable. It’s amazing.”

The president, who ruled out using military force to annex the island, has sharply escalated pressure on Denmark and other European countries in recent weeks, framing Greenland as a strategic necessity for U.S. defense and Arctic security.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose 10 percent tariffs on eight European countries, citing frustration over what he described as European troop deployments to Greenland as a show of defiance against Washington.

But following a meeting Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump called off the planned tariffs and announced that a deal outline had been reached.

While details of the framework remain unclear, reports indicate the U.S. would gain greater control over land hosting American military installations, along with European commitments to strengthen Arctic security.

Pressed on whether the framework could ultimately lead to the U.S. obtaining Greenland, Trump left the door open.

“I don’t know if I can say that. But it could be. It’s possible. Anything is possible,” he said.

European officials, however, have emphasized that the framework keeps Denmark in control of the island. The dispute has also spilled into financial territory, with Trump warning Denmark against selling U.S. Treasury holdings.

“If that happened,” Trump said, “there’d be big retaliation on our part, and we have all the cards.”

The negotiations now move to technical talks, as both sides seek to define what “total access” will mean in practice for U.S. military, space, and Arctic operations.

