Israel To Allow Some Non-Citizens To Enter Country

Non-Israeli citizens will be allowed to enter Israel from Monday if they receive special permission from a government committee, the Population Immigration and Border Authority stated.

Restrictions on Israeli citizens entering Israel were lifted on Sunday and thousands of Israelis are returning to Israel ahead of the upcoming elections on March 23. Until that date, Israeli citizens will be given preference, with the number of people allowed into Israel each day limited to 3,000.

Therefore, only non-Israeli citizens with exceptional circumstances will be allowed entry into the country in the next two weeks.

Some of the categories listed for being granted an entry permit are spouses or parents of minor Israeli citizens, personal or humanitarian needs, those who are essential to Israel’s security or foreign relations, and new olim who cannot delay the date of their immigration. Students and volunteers will not be allowed into Israel until March 27.

Information about non-Israeli citizens entering Israel is available in English on the Health Ministry’s website.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)