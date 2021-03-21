“COVID Is Because Of You!” Chareidi Man Attacked In Central Israel

A Chareidi employee of Kol Chai Radio was attacked by a secular man on the bus on his way to work from his home in Kfar Chabad to Bnei Brak on Sunday morning.

The man screamed at him: “The coronavirus is because of you!” and then physically attacked him, punching him in his stomach and his face, leaving him with bleeding wounds.

The other passengers on the bus forced the attacker, who was about 20, off the bus.

When the bus reached Bnei Brak, the passengers called Hatzalah, who arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance to the man and then evacuated him to Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital.

“This is a direct result of [Avigdor] Lieberman’s incitement against the Chareidi community and the Jewish mesorah,” the UTJ party responded to the report of the incident.

“If we don’t stop him at the polls on Tuesday, we’ll reach an even more dangerous level.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)