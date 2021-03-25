DANGER: Don’t Let Your Guard Down – Warning To People On Pesach Vacations

After what seems like months of preparation, anxiety, planning and more anxiety, you finally arrived at your Pesach destination. Boruch Hashem! Yes, it’s been a long cold and difficult winter preceded only by an even longer pandemic. Your children, cooped up for months, have been growing more excited by the day and finally the big moment has arrived, Pesach is here!

Despite all of the rental home horror stories that gave you sleepless nights, you offer an extra prayer of thanks to Hashem for arriving safely and without incident to your Yom Tov oasis. The house is great, the accommodations are as advertised and before you can even unload the luggage and endless boxes of food, the kids are in their bathing suits jumping into the crystal-clear waters of their very own private pool. This is exactly why you chose to rent a house for Yom Tov, its private, tzniusdik and the house is large enough to host your entire extended family under one roof. But amidst the euphoria, extreme danger lurks and now is exactly the time to implement strong safeguards to prevent the unthinkable disaster. Pools are exhilarating and provide hours of fun and healthy entertainment. They are also extreme drowning hazards. Unlike bungalow colonies, camps or hotels, private pools do not have a lifeguard watching your most precious valuables and this must be considered before allowing your kids into the pool. Compounded by distracted mothers and fathers amidst the chaos, this unfolding scenario could create a perfect storm for catastrophe chas v’shalom.

Stop and recognize the danger and create pool/house rules that will save lives. NO CHILD/CHILDREN SHOULD BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN A POOL-EVER!

Additionally, understand and mitigate the potential dangers of a new environment like covered outlets, hanging chords etc… Know the address you’re staying in and have it posted prominently in your

home with local emergency numbers. This is no time to let your guard down. On the contrary it is exactly the time to be on alert and prepared. and now is the time to do this.

Needless to say, disabling a pool gate or alarm comes with a huge risk. Ensuring your pool’s safety is your responsibility. Don’t take chances.

Unfortunately, there are numerous past horror stories to learn from in our community alone. Worldwide, there are an estimated 320,000 annual drowning deaths with drowning being the 3rd leading

cause of unintentional injury death. Equally frightening, the drowning numbers are staggering for children ages 1-5. Pay attention. Take precautions. Don’t become a statistic chalila.

Beloved brothers and sisters, I write this both as a long time Hatzoloh member and fellow parent/grandparent in the fervent hope that it prevents even one tragedy r’l. By all means, recharge your

tired self and celebrate yom tov with family in peace and tranquility. Its been a long year. Also please recognize and respect the potential dangers in front of you and do everything possible to prevent

them. After all, what could be more important than protecting your own family.

With heartfelt wishes for a safe Chag Kosher V’someach.

Chaskel Bennett

The author can be reached at [email protected]