REVENGE: Iranian Missile Strikes Israeli-Owned Ship In Persian Gulf

A day after Iran vowed to retaliate against Israel’s attack on its Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday, an Israeli-owned ship near the United Arab Emirates was struck by an Iranian missile on Tuesday.

The ship was later identified as the Hyperion Ray cargo ship. The ship, sailing under the Bahamas flag but Israeli-owned, was struck near the coast of the Fujairah emirate in the UAE.

According to a Channel 12 News report, the ship sustained only minor damage.

A week ago, the Iranian Saviz ship was damaged in an alleged Israeli attack in the Red Sea. The Israeli attack was in retaliation for earlier Iranian strikes on Israeli vessels.

The Saviz is linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is involved in intelligence gathering. The ship has been anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen and according to the ImageSat intelligence firm, the ship has barely moved in the past two years, an indication of its espionage activities.

