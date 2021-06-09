NYPD Arrest Man In Shooting Death Of 10-Year-Old Boy

Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy killed when a gunman fired a spray of bullets into a home.

Authorities said Jovan Young, 29, was facing charges including murder, attempted murder and assault in connection with the death over the weekend of Justin Wallace, and the wounding of his uncle.

Young was in custody and awaiting arraignment.

The shooting took place on Saturday night at a home in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, with Justin being hit in the torso. He was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His uncle was hospitalized in stable condition.

Surveillance video later released by police showed a man standing on the sidewalk and firing several shots.

Justin’s death spurred grief and outrage, with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio calling it “a profound injustice.”

(AP)