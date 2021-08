IDF fighter jets struck Hamas terror targets over the weekend in response to the launching of terror balloons from the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Four fires broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council on Friday as a result of terror balloons, three in the Kissufim forest and one near Kibbutz Be’eri.

On Friday evening, another fire broke out in a house on Kibbutz Be’eri. Fortunately, no one was injured but the house sustained damage.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)