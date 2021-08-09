Iran To Israel: “Don’t Test Us”

Iran on Thursday warned Israel against taking military action against it following Israel’s threats to retaliate for its attack on the Israeli-operated MT Mercer Street.

“In another brazen violation of international law, Israeli regime now blatantly threatens Iran with military action,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated.

“We state this clearly: ANY foolish act against Iran will be met with a DECISIVE response,” Khatibzadeh threatened. “Don’t test us.”

Last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel is prepared to strike Iran.

“We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran,” Gantz said. “The world needs to take action against Iran now.”

