Hamas Again Launches Arson Balloons, Threatens More Violence

The Hamas terror group on Saturday launched over a dozen of incendiary balloons into Israel.

Photos and videos posted online showed masked Hamas-affiliated operatives holding pictures of Gazans killed in recent clashes with Israeli forces while they launched balloons in the direction of Israel.

Hamas has also staged a series of violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks calling for an end to the blockade, which is also conducted by Gaza’s western neighbor, Egypt.

In an angry statement, a Hamas spokesman said Saturday that the Gazan people were determined to “break the siege” and no longer accepted the two countries’ “gradual easing” of the blockade.

The spokesman added that “our people’s options are open and all tools and means are available to pressure the occupation and oblige it to lift the siege on our people.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)