KIBBUTZ GALUYOS: Afghanistan’s Last Jew On The Way To Israel

Afghanistan’s last Jew, Zebulon Simentov, who was evacuated from Afghanistan last month, landed in Turkey on Sunday, from where he will continue to Israel in the coming days, Kan News reported.

Simentov will stay in Turkey for at least several days until his entry into Israel is approved.

In Israel, he will be reunited with his family members – three brothers and two daughters.

While in New York, Zebulon granted a get to his estranged wife, who also lives in Israel. A Beis Din in Israel will review the get proceedings to ensure the get is halachically valid.

Simentov was accompanied on the flight to Turkey by an Evangelical priest who volunteered to assist him due to his belief that all Jews should live in Israel.

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, the Ashkenazi Rav of Turkey and the chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, met Simentov at the airport in Turkey, as can be seen in the video below:

Rabbi Chitrik told B’Chadrei Chareidim that the reason Simentov flew to Turkey is that since he was unable to obtain a visa to any other country he was advised to fly to Turkey, from where Rabbi Chitrik would help him reach Israel.

Rabbi Chitrik appealed to the Turkish government for a special visa for Simentov and the government agreed to grant it.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)